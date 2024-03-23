Advertisement

Andre Russell once again pummeled the bowlers in the IPL 2024. The West Indian all-rounder went all-out against SRH in the opening encounter of KKR and smashed a total of 7 sixes. He moved at nautical miles and contributed 64 runs in just 25 balls.

KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell gets to the 200-six mark

Kolkata Knight Riders were reeling at 51/4 but immense contributions from Philip Salt and Andre Russell, plus a cameo from Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh, helped KKR reach to a monumental total of 208. Andre Russell scored the most from the batting line-up. The veteran all-rounder dispatched the white ball to different corners of the ground, and in the process amassed 64 runs.

Through the 7 sixes he has hit in the innings, Andre Russell has attained an elusive feat. He has become the fastest to reach the 200-six mark in the IPL. He is the first batter from the franchise to get to the figure, and ninth overall in the entirety of the tournament. He is the quickest to get there. He has taken only 151 matches to touch the threshold of 200 sixes in IPL.

Along with him, the likes of Suresh Raina (203), Kieron Pollard (223), David Warner (228), Virat Kohli (235), MS Dhoni (239), AB de Villiers (251), Rohit Sharma (257), and Chris Gayle (357), feature in the list.

Russell could out-muscle other opponents in IPL 2024

As the IPL 2024 has just kicked off, the Russell Muscle carnage has also just begun. He could supersede some of the other players on the list. Moreover, whenever he fires, KKR tends to do well. Thus, Kolkata could go a long distance in IPL 2024, should Andre Russell continue to perform on a consistent basis.