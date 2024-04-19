Advertisement

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings locked horns in a close encounter on Thursday in Mullanpur. While the game could have gone either way, the MI team held its nerves to register a 9-run victory. Hardik Pandya's biggest weapon Jasprit Bumrah once again fired on all cylinders and took away the Player of the Match award. Bumrah raked in three dismissals and gave away just 21 runs in his quota of four overs. However, during the game, there emerged a moment when PBKS young lad Ashutosh Sharma got the better of Boom Boom.

PBKS vs MI: Ashutosh Sharma's heroics could not take Punjab past the finish line

Powered by Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional innings of 78 off 53, and supporting knocks from Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34), Mumbai Indians attained a substantial total of 192. In reply, PBKS had a horrible start and were down and out at 49/5. The 6th wicket also fell shortly afterwards. At the juncture of 77/6, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh carried out a rescue act of sorts and eliminated the threat of a big loss. Shashank departed after a valiant 41 off 25 balls, putting the onus entirely on Sharma. Ashutosh took the responsibility and almost took his side past the finish line. However, he couldn't leapfrog the final hurdle and perished after scoring 61 in just 28 balls. The wicket was a crucial standpoint in the match as Punjab got bundled out at 183. They had five balls to spare and lost the match by a mere 9 run margin, placing more heed on how vital the wicket of Ashutosh turned out to be.

Ashutosh Sharma played a stunning shot on Jasprit Bumrah

While he could not take his team to victory, on a personal level, it may go down as an innings to remember. During his 28-ball long stay at the crease, Ashutosh Sharma nailed seven sixes. Among them, one for the keeps would be the maximum he hit on Jasprit Bumrah. It was the penultimate delivery of the 13th over and it was a free hit, thus, Sharma had all the license to slog anywhere. But the major obstacle was Bumrah is a certified Yorker merchant. PBKS batter predicted what was about to come from Bumrah and adjusted brilliantly to make the right connection with the ball to send it into the stands. Take a look at the unbelievable six hit by Ashutosh Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah.

Ashutosh Sharma is making this a night to remember ✨💥#PBKSvMI #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPLinPunjabi pic.twitter.com/5HSkb7x7Vr — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Though Bumrah was outdone by Ashutosh Sharma here, the night still belonged to the Mumbai Indians' pacer. Bumrah took three wickets in the match and gave away just 21 runs. He was adjudged with the Player of the Match award for this performance. This was Bumrah's 10th man of the match award in IPL.