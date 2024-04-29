Advertisement

The CSK vs SRH was an absolute spectacle for the fans in Chepauk. A hot and fired-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been in absolute attacking mode with the bat, visited the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings. A lot of the cricketers' WAGs were in presence, as Sakshi Dhoni, Utkarsha Gaikwad, and more were at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to watch Chennai play against Hyderabad. The home team fired through all the guns to set up a 200+ target on the scoreboard, and the Sunrisers had a hard time at the Chennai pitch. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh, cheered for her husband, who delivered a two-ball cameo during the first innings. During the match, she shared a message that had the internet ablaze.

Also Read: 'Keep playing, keep getting hit': Siraj vents a bowlers' displeasure amid IPL's explosive run blitz

Advertisement

Sakshi Singh's 'Finish the game' response sparks sensationalism throughout the internet

MA Chidambaram was electric when Chennai's spell was on display. The CSK limited SRH after the bowlers left the opposition's top order in shambles. During the second innings of the match, Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared a message from the stands, as she requested CSK to sum up the game for a unique reason. Her Instagram story has since gone viral.

Advertisement

Image: Instagram Stories @sakshisingh_r (Screengrab)

"Please finish the game fast today [CSK] baby is on the way ...contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'," Mrs Dhoni wrote on Instagram Stories.

Also Read: 'It's only a couple of losses': Pat Cummins unfazed by SRH's sudden plummet in IPL 2024

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's high-risk strategy faltered yet again as the Super Kings powered through a valiant win at the iconic Chepauk pitch. For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 54-run knock put the hosts in the driver's seat, propelling the team's score to 212/3. Apart from the CSK skipper, Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube were viral for CSK's strong stance.

While bowling, Tushar Deshpande's three-over spell was an absolute standout as he scalped a four-fer after he got rid of SRH's blitzing openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Nitish Reddy and Aiden Markram tried to gain the momentum back but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja halted them. The final four overs produced 53 runs, with the crowd's darling MS Dhoni scoring five off two deliveries in his cameo, including a four, and Dube launching a full toss into the seats.

Advertisement

With 10 points after the victory, CSK matched the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants and are now third place in the league. Following their fourth defeat, SRH, who have 10 points as well, dropped to fourth in the standings.