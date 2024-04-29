Advertisement

One of the most surprising elements is that the ongoing IPL 2024 season has had a lot of 200+ scores in a limited-over format game. At a time when reaching a 200+ run score was a rare sight, every second game in the IPL 2024 has been an absolute run-fest, where the bowlers have been thrashed by the opposing batters. There has been a lack of balance between the bat and the ball as the rapid rise of a hefty score continues in the 2024 IPL season. As the season goes on, the bowlers have expressed their frustration, and team India and RCB bowler Mohammed Siraj is the latest cricketer to do so.

Mohammed Siraj urged other bowlers to be mentally prepared, shares a new mantra

In response to the unbelievable difference between bat and ball in the 2024 Indian Premier League, Mohammed Siraj gave an unambiguous analysis, telling the bowlers to simply continue bowling and be ready to be struck.

"The level of cricket has gone extremely high. Every second game, you see scores of 250-260 in the IPL. But this was not the case in the past. Very rarely have we seen scores of 250 or more in the previous seasons. But, every second match, a huge score is scored," Siraj said in the post-match press conference after RCB secured the 3rd win in the IPL 2024 season.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates during an IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Bowlers have no help. The boundaries are small. On top of that, these are flat wickets. In the past, there was swing with the new ball. That too is not happening now. It has changed a lot. For bowlers, the mantra is 'keep playing, keep getting hit'," Siraj added.

In the media scrum, Mohammed Siraj went on to say that while it was not a common occurrence in the past for a bowler to give up 40 runs in 4 overs in an IPL match, the bowlers need to accept that this will become the new norm going ahead.

A lot of the top-tier bowlers have struggled in the IPL 2024 season. It is the reason why the 2024 IPL Auction's highest-priced cricketer, KKR's Mitchell Starc, has failed to put up his magic with the ball. It is yet to be seen whether the balance gradually returns or will the batter continue to maul the bowlers.