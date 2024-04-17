Advertisement

With RCB losing 5th match on the trot in IPL 2024, the fans are quite disappointed with the performance of the team. Many knowers of the game have already expressed their dejection towards the franchise, and now a Tennis legend has been added to the bracket. On Monday, it was runs galore at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the RCB vs SRH match. Batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad compounded a record total of 287/3. In reply, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fought hard but fell 25 runs short.

Also Read | 'PLEASE STOP WEARING THAT SHIRT IMMEDIATELY': AB de Villiers's statement

Advertisement

Mahesh Bhupathi urges BCCI to sell RCB

Following the culmination of the game, Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi has made a humble request to the BCCI. Bhupathi urges the cricketing body to enforce the sale of the RCB franchise. According to India's first-ever Grand Slam winner, a change in ownership is what RCB require. He further stated that a capable owner will build RCB into a sports franchise much like other IPL teams.

Advertisement

For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi)

Bhupathi, who is a sporting personality in India, is aware about RCB's plight and has offered a solution.

Advertisement

Also Read | What is Scott Styris curse that has hit RCB? The team lost 5 IPL games

RCB vs SRH: Records shatter at Chinnaswamy

It was an unusual day at the office for both teams as many records were broken. First, it was SRH, who bettered their own total of 277 by adding ten more runs to it, making it the biggest-ever team total in the IPL's history. Travis Head, who fired on all cylinders and powered SRH to an enormous total, scored a century in just 39 balls. It will go down as 4th fastest century of IPL. Aside from that, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Heinrich Klassen scored 22, 23, and 24, ball fifties.

As both teams scored in excess of 250, it was raining sixes from both ends. A total of 38 sixes were hit in the match (SRH-22, RCB-16), which is the most in any T20 and an IPL match. SRH's 22 sixes are the most being hit in an innings. Chasing 288, RCB also got to 262 runs, and thereby, the highest total in a T20 and an IPL match has also been formed. All in all, it was a challenging day for the bowlers. Every bowler who had a bad gave runs at an economy of 10 and above, which is unbelievable.

Advertisement

The incredible day summed up with Sunrisers Hyderabad's win. SRH won the match by 25 runs to stay in the top-4 business. Travis Head was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a brilliant 102 off 41.