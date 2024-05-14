Advertisement

RCB's final spurt in IPL 2024 has steered them to a situation where they are on the cusp of reaching the playoffs stage. However, it is their old rivals Chennai Super Kings, who will be standing in their way. The RCB vs CSK encounter would be a virtual knockout, where the winner will most probably advance to the next round of the tournament. The match is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024, and the dais- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium- will be set for the all-important clash. As the buzz about the match is building and the excitement is also set to be beyond containment, there is a danger that is looming over the match that could lay waste to the entire plot.

Rain threat on RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match

The match will be held in Bengaluru, and as per the weather update, the city could experience thunderstorms on May 18, 2024. As per Google's weather update, the precipitation chances are 90%, the temperature would probably be 27 degrees, and the status icon shows clouds. Thus, there is a prediction of rain, and with it, the so called last dance of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli is firmly in danger. However, it would be too early to come up with the assertion that rain would hamper play.

What will happen if Rain abandons RCB vs CSK play?

If the rain gods do not spare the RCB vs CSK match, then both teams will be debited with one point. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a point will not be enough and their campaign will conclude if rain does not let the play start and complete. A point will take CSK to 15 points, they could qualify with that sum but if LSG go on to win both their remaining matches, and SRH also attains victories in their remaining matches, then it will be the end of CSK in IPL 2024.