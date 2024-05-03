Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as the hero for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer bowled the final over of the SRH vs RR game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and protected 13 runs. Kumar nailed every delivery at the perfect spot and in the end won the game for SRH by 1 run.

Also Read | Bhuvneshwar destroys Sanju Samson' middle stump with a deadly inswinger

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out for SRH, bowled a match-winning final over against RR

It was two needed on the final delivery. Rovman Powell, who was striking the ball well had the onus of taking Rajasthan Royals past the finish line, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar hoodwinked the batsman and made him miss. Powell was trapped in front and the umpire raised his finger. Powell used the referral but it did not help as the 3rd umpire witnessed three reds. Bhuvneshwar Kumar rose to the occasion in the clutch situation and got the wicket on the final ball.

Advertisement

#TATAIPL Matches 📂

↳ Last Ball Thrillers 📂



Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins it for @SunRisers 👌👏



Recap the Match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/mHdbR2K3SH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking three wickets. He dismissed Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson earlier in the match.

Advertisement

Opening spell 🤝 Closing spell



Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the Player of the Match Award for his accurate bowling under pressure 🏆👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/zRmPoMjvsd #TATAIPL | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/zz879atYwq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read | Not everything goes your way: Rohit on losing IPL captaincy to Hardik

Advertisement

Fans' reaction on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional performance during SRH vs RR

Fans on social media acknowledged the performance put in by Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the SRH vs RR game, and filled the space with immense praise about him. Here are a few of the many.

Advertisement

He had to save 13 runs with only 4 fielders on the boundary. Unreal stuff unreal bowler. I bow down to the man Bhuvneshwar kumar

One of the GOATs in the IPL #SRHvsRR #bhuvi #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Hvp3TtSVoX — chaitanya (@1243chaitanya)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins it for SRH!#CricketTwitter #IPL2024 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/9c7gcJ2qc7 — Jega8 (@imBK08)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar always goes untalked #SRHvsRR — nakul sewag (@SewagNakul)

What a last ball thriller as SRH bowlers held their nerves to win the game by 1 run wow Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocks. #IPL2024 #SRHvRR — Armin (@dharmendayal)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with the figures of 4 overs, 3 wickets, and 41 runs. It was one of the occasions, when wickets overshadowed the economy rate.