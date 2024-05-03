Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 00:07 IST
'Bhuvi, Take a bow': Fans hail Bhuvneshwar Kumar after clutch performance in final over of SRH vs RR
Fans on social media acknowledged the performance put in by Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the SRH vs RR game, and filled the space with immense praise about him.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as the hero for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer bowled the final over of the SRH vs RR game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and protected 13 runs. Kumar nailed every delivery at the perfect spot and in the end won the game for SRH by 1 run.
Also Read | Bhuvneshwar destroys Sanju Samson' middle stump with a deadly inswinger
Advertisement
Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out for SRH, bowled a match-winning final over against RR
It was two needed on the final delivery. Rovman Powell, who was striking the ball well had the onus of taking Rajasthan Royals past the finish line, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar hoodwinked the batsman and made him miss. Powell was trapped in front and the umpire raised his finger. Powell used the referral but it did not help as the 3rd umpire witnessed three reds. Bhuvneshwar Kumar rose to the occasion in the clutch situation and got the wicket on the final ball.
Advertisement
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking three wickets. He dismissed Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson earlier in the match.
Advertisement
Also Read | Not everything goes your way: Rohit on losing IPL captaincy to Hardik
Advertisement
Fans' reaction on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional performance during SRH vs RR
Fans on social media acknowledged the performance put in by Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the SRH vs RR game, and filled the space with immense praise about him. Here are a few of the many.
Advertisement
Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with the figures of 4 overs, 3 wickets, and 41 runs. It was one of the occasions, when wickets overshadowed the economy rate.
Advertisement
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 00:07 IST