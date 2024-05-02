Advertisement

In the ongoing SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shown glimpses of his peak form. The veteran pacer bowled a spectacular first over for Sunrisers Hyderabad and removed two of the premier Rajasthan Royals batsmen with the new ball. He first got rid of the in-form Jos Buttler and then bowled an absolute beauty to get the wicket of captain Sanju Samson at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar destroys the middle stump of Sanju Samson during SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has yet again proved why he is known as one of the most skilled new-ball bowlers. The pacer started the proceedings with the ball for SRH and got the wicket of the dangerous Jos Buttler on the second delivery of the first over. After sending Buttler on a golden duck, Kumar was not done, and three balls later, on the penultimate delivery of the over, he produced an unplayable inswinger to dismiss RR captain Sanju Samson.

Vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar 😍



A perfect inswinger to the #RR skipper as he strikes twice in the first over 🎯👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/cGcOprREFT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

He pitched at the right length, and the movement took the shape of a dream delivery. It left Sanju Samson bamboozled, and the sweet sound of timber concluded his three-ball stay. Samson perished on a duck as well.

SRH post yet another total of 200-plus

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first SRH lost a couple of wickets early in the form of Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh. However, Travis Head resurrected the innings. He along with Nitish Kumar Reddy formed a formidable partnership of 96 runs. Head departed after playing a knock of 58 runs. Reddy on the other hand continued and went unbeaten at 76. Heinrich Klassen also played a late blinder (42 in 19 balls). In the process of all the run-making, SRH once again went past the total of 200. They finished at 201/3 after 20 overs. It is the 5th time they have posted a total of 200-plus in IPL 2024.