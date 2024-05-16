Advertisement

Following a win over Lucknow Super Giants in the last league game of their campaign, Delhi Capitals have given themselves a slim chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, they are majorly dependent on how SRH would fare in their remaining two games. Sunrisers Hyderabad's one win could eliminate DC from the playoffs race. Hence, DC fans would have their eyes set on Thursday's SRH vs GT encounter. While the Capitals would want SRH to lose the match, there is a threat looming which could conclude DC's season even before the start of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match.

Rain could hamper DC's slim chances of survival

SRH will take on Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The weather in Hyderabad could play spoilsport, as a warning of isolated thunderstorms has been issued. As per the latest weather update, the temperature is 34 degrees Celsius, the humidity is 81 per cent and there is a 66% chance of precipitation. Thus, rain may hamper play today.

It’s started raining in Begumpet Hyderabad. City to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms today#Hyderabadrains #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/tvyLMIpGRF — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula)

What will happen if rain washes out SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match?

In case the match gets washed out, then both teams will receive a point apiece. One point will take SRH's tally to 15, taking them above CSK and will cement their place in the playoffs. For Delhi Capitals to qualify, SRH would have to lose both their matches and that too by an excess of almost 100 runs. So, rain would dampen DC's chances and drain them out. Should the rain prevail, SRH would be the third team to qualify for the playoffs after KKR and RR. The 4th spot will be filled by either CSK or RCB. For CSK to qualify, they just have to register a win over RCB or even if they lose, they have to make sure that the loss margin is fewer than 18 runs or in case they are bowling second, they have to refrain RCB from chasing the target in 18.1 overs.