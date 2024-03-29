×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Bopanna-Ebden sail into men's doubles final of Miami Open

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden sailed into the men's doubles final of the Miami Open with a straight-set win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden | Image:SonyLiv
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden sailed into the men's doubles final of the Miami Open with a straight-set win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos here.

Bopanna and Ebden, the Australian Open winners, hardly broke a sweat to get the better of Spain's Granollers and Argentina's Zeballos 6-1 6-4 in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Bopanna had slipped to second spot in the doubles rankings after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters, but the semifinal win here will help the Indian regain the top spot when they are updated on Monday.

Following the Australian Open triumph, the 44-year-old Bopanna had climbed to the world No.1 spot in the ATP rankings, becoming the oldest player to do so.

Advertisement

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will take on Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek, who beat the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz 6-4 6-7(7) 10-7 in the other semifinal.

For Bopanna, this will be his 14th ATP Masters 1000 final and the first in Miami. Overall, this will be his 63rd ATP Tour level final. He has so far won 25 doubles titles.

Advertisement

This will also be the fifth appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 final for the Bopanna and Ebden pairing.

Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all 9 ATP Masters events.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TMC Delgation at ECI Office

TMC Seeks EC Help

a few seconds ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

2 minutes ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

8 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

9 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

11 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

16 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

17 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

20 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

21 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

22 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

22 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

22 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

23 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

23 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo