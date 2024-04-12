Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:48 IST
Brilliant Jasprit Bumrah rips apart RCB with a 5-wicket haul, elated Rohit Sharma lifts MI bowler
Jasprit Bumrah picks a 5-fer against RCB in match number 25 of the IPL 2024. Bumrah finished his quota with 5 wickets, he gave away just 19 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a one-of-a-kind performance against RCB on Thursday at the Wankhede. The Mumbai Indians' premier bowler took five scalps to register his second IPL 5-wicket haul. Despite Bumrah's exploits, RCB summed up a big score on the board.
MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah took a 5-fer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
He started his spell with a wicket of the orange cap holder Virat Kohli (3). Removing him before he could settle in. He then got the wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis (61). He then sent Mahipal Lomror (9), Saurav Chauhan, and Vyshak Vijay Kumar, to complete his 5-fer. He was on a hat-trick twice and went right on the money to get three in three but on both occasions, batsmen were able to get the bat down at the right time. He finished his quota of 4 overs with 5 wickets and 19 runs.
He received immense congratulations from his teammates. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma was elated with the bowler's performance, so much so that Sharma lifted him.
Despite Bumrah's exceptional performance, Dinesh Karthik's stellar show with the bat took RCB close to the 200-run mark. RCB finished at 196/8 after 20 overs. Mumbai Indians would need 197 to win the match.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:48 IST
