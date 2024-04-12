×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Brilliant Jasprit Bumrah rips apart RCB with a 5-wicket haul, elated Rohit Sharma lifts MI bowler

Jasprit Bumrah picks a 5-fer against RCB in match number 25 of the IPL 2024. Bumrah finished his quota with 5 wickets, he gave away just 19 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a one-of-a-kind performance against RCB on Thursday at the Wankhede. The Mumbai Indians' premier bowler took five scalps to register his second IPL 5-wicket haul. Despite Bumrah's exploits, RCB summed up a big score on the board.

Also Read | IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah took a 5-fer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

He started his spell with a wicket of the orange cap holder Virat Kohli (3). Removing him before he could settle in. He then got the wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis (61). He then sent Mahipal Lomror (9), Saurav Chauhan, and Vyshak Vijay Kumar, to complete his 5-fer. He was on a hat-trick twice and went right on the money to get three in three but on both occasions, batsmen were able to get the bat down at the right time. He finished his quota of 4 overs with 5 wickets and 19 runs.

Advertisement

He received immense congratulations from his teammates. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma was elated with the bowler's performance, so much so that Sharma lifted him.

Advertisement

Despite Bumrah's exceptional performance, Dinesh Karthik's stellar show with the bat took RCB close to the 200-run mark. RCB finished at 196/8 after 20 overs. Mumbai Indians would need 197 to win the match. 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

2 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

2 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

11 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

14 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

18 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

19 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

20 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

20 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

21 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

23 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

24 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

26 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

27 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

27 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

28 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

31 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo