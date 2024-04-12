×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Dinesh Karthik's dashing innings cleans the damage done by Jasprit Bumrah's 5-fer during MI vs RCB

Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic enroute to a five-wicket haul before Dinesh Karthik played a blinder in the death overs to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a challenging 196/8 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic enroute to a five-wicket haul before Dinesh Karthik played a blinder in the death overs to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a challenging 196/8 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) also played an important role in ensuring RCB get close to the 200-run mark. Karthik (53 not out off 23 balls) produced just the kind of knock RCB needed towards the end of the innings.

Advertisement

In a contest where his fellow pacers erred consistently, Bumrah’s accuracy and mastery over variation helped him rule the roost once again.

Mixing up his fiery yorkers perfectly with sharp bouncers, Bumrah snaffled the in-form Virat Kohli (3) early on to extend his ordinary run at the Wankhede Stadium while playing the IPL. Du Plessis and Patidar banished their poor run with their respective half-centuries while putting on 82 runs for the third wicket, but Bumrah, who bowled three overs post the halfway mark, seemed to have broken the back of RCB’s resistance with a terrific spell.

Advertisement

But Karthik, who took a liking for Akash Madhwal (1/57) to collect 38 runs off his two overs, finished with five fours and four sixes. Kohli perished in Bumrah’s first over when he got an inside edge off a wild swipe with Ishan Kishan taking a fine diving catch.

Will Jacks (8) began promisingly on debut but played one straight to Tim David at mid-on off Madhwal as RCB slipped early on but du Plessis took them to 44/2 in the powerplay.

Advertisement

A little tentative at start, Patidar grew in confidence for his first fifty of the season.

Patidar also had the bragging rights of playing the shot of the innings when he picked the length of a Pandya delivery early to send the ball flying into the second tier, wide of long-on.

Advertisement

He did not relent when Gerald Coetzee (1/42) came on for his second over, hitting the Proteas bowler for two consecutive sixes but fell immediately after.

Glenn Maxwell’s (0) role was crucial since RCB needed the Australian to go big in their bid to get a big total, but he became Shreyas Gopal’s (1/32) 50th IPL victim, pinned leg-before while playing across the line.

Advertisement

Du Plessis continued to farm the strike and eventually brought up his first fifty of the season, but he too perished when the push came to shove in the death overs. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

2 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

3 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

11 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

14 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

18 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

20 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

20 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

20 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

22 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

23 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

25 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

26 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

27 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

27 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

28 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

31 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo