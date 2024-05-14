Advertisement

Several England players have opted to depart the IPL early to gear up for the Pakistan T20I series and the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Expressing disapproval, many fans and experts criticized their premature exit, suggesting that the BCCI should potentially impose penalties on these players for disrupting their IPL commitments. However, let’s take a look at the list of players that have left IPL for 2024 in between for international duty.

Jos Buttler, an English batsman and wicketkeeper, has left the Rajasthan Royals camp and won't be playing in the 2024 Indian Premier League. The England white-ball skipper is playing a four-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with his fellow countrymen.

On Monday night, the Rajasthan Royals used social media to confirm this event by posting a video of Buttler departing the team hotel.

To perform their national responsibilities, English players have begun leaving the IPL before the playoffs. On May 22, the T20 series against Pakistan starts in Leeds. Matches against Pakistan will thereafter take place in Birmingham, Cardiff, and London.

We’ll miss you, Jos bhai! 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/gnnbFgA0o8 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

English Players Departing for International Duties

Liam Livingstone returned to England to address a knee issue ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Punjab Kings, already eliminated from the IPL with just four wins in 12 matches, are at the bottom of the table with eight points. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will also miss Will Jacks and Reece Topley for their last game against Chennai Super Kings. The duo departed following RCB’s win over Delhi Capitals.

Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best. ✈



You were incredible in the camp and on the field this IPL. See you soon, lads. 🤗#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/qxyT5rqvU1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Impact on Teams

The departure of these key players is expected to significantly affect several teams. Rajasthan Royals will miss the experience and firepower of Jos Buttler, while Punjab Kings will feel the absence of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, and Sam Curran. Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to cope without Will Jacks and Reece Topley, and Chennai Super Kings will lose the versatile Moeen Ali. These exits could influence the playoff dynamics and overall team performance in the final stages of the tournament.