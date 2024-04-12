Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell's nightmare IPL 2024 continues. The player has had a tough season till now and his statistics have taken a miserable shape after yet another flop show for RCB. Maxwell did not trouble the scorers during the MI vs RCB game and went on a 4-ball duck at Wankhede.

The Aussie all-rounder walked into the middle after Rajat Patidar got out at 50. Maxwell's role was to carry forward the momentum given by Patidar but Big Show failed again. Shreyas Gopal trapped him in front and the on field umpire wasted no time to raise his finger. Maxwell also knew it was dead in front and hence did not bother referring umpire's call.

RCB fans not happy with Glenn Maxwell

RCB fans were quite disappointed with Glenn Maxwell and hence criticised him using the social media platform.

Change the name of Maxwell to fraud well 😂#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/G1HaOZPXsG — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) April 11, 2024

He’s back, Kings XI Punjab Maxwell is back🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/hHJYUzPR3X — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 11, 2024

Not even a sharp googly. Just extremely disappointed and heart broken seeing Maxwell dismissal. — Prasanna (@prasannalara) April 11, 2024

Glenn Maxwell wagon wheel in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/pD70CmQD2R — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 11, 2024

This is Maxwell's third duck in IPL 2024. Till now he hasn't had a go, and his highest has been 28 runs. His dismissal has pushed RCB into trouble more than once in the season, and it would be intriguing to see whether the team management continues to show faith in Maxwell or drop him in the next match.