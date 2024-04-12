Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:04 IST
'Change the name of Maxwell to fraud well': RCB fans go hard on Glenn Maxwell after flop show vs MI
Glenn Maxwell faces heavy criticism after yet another flop show in IPL 2024. Aussie all-rounder went on a duck during the MI vs RCB game.
Glenn Maxwell's nightmare IPL 2024 continues. The player has had a tough season till now and his statistics have taken a miserable shape after yet another flop show for RCB. Maxwell did not trouble the scorers during the MI vs RCB game and went on a 4-ball duck at Wankhede.
The Aussie all-rounder walked into the middle after Rajat Patidar got out at 50. Maxwell's role was to carry forward the momentum given by Patidar but Big Show failed again. Shreyas Gopal trapped him in front and the on field umpire wasted no time to raise his finger. Maxwell also knew it was dead in front and hence did not bother referring umpire's call.
RCB fans not happy with Glenn Maxwell
RCB fans were quite disappointed with Glenn Maxwell and hence criticised him using the social media platform.
This is Maxwell's third duck in IPL 2024. Till now he hasn't had a go, and his highest has been 28 runs. His dismissal has pushed RCB into trouble more than once in the season, and it would be intriguing to see whether the team management continues to show faith in Maxwell or drop him in the next match.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:04 IST
