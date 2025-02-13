'Four Captains': Chennai Super Kings Share Cryptic Post Hours After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Skipper

IPL 2025: Just Hours after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced India batter Rajat Patidar as the new franchise skipper from the IPL 2025 season, the Chennai Super Kings shared a post on the social media platform 'X' (Formerly Twitter) that had all the skippers of the five-time IPL title-winning franchise. All the captains — MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad — were featured in the picture shared by CSK, which also had a striking caption.

CSK Add Furl To The Fire After RCB's Latest Announcement

The anticipation over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captaincy choice has finally ended after the franchise officially revealed its new skipper. Rajat Patidar has been handed the helm after Faf du Plessis and will take charge of the Bengaluru-based franchise. While Virat Kohli also emerged as the front-runner, Patidar was eventually chosen as the man who will enter the new season as the RCB skipper.

After the announcement was made public, the Chennai Super Kings shared a post that had the fans talking, as it featured all the franchise skippers in one frame. The timing of the post is something which makes the post cryptic, adding spice to the rivalry among both franchises.

'4 Captains, Infinite Aura,' the caption read.

Timing of CSK’s Post Ignites Fans' Response

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) share a unique rivalry which has been intense over the years. Since the IPL's inception, both franchises have given tough competition to each other. The franchise's fanbase also goes head over heels when CSK and RCB lock horns during the IPL, and they are expected to do so again in the 2025 season. After the post was made public, fans expressed their excitement over a possible clash between RCB and CSK in the upcoming season.