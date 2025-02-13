'That Confidence In A Young Player Is Key': Graeme Smith Highlights Emerging Local Talents As Proteas Men’s Next Big Thing

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith looks to be positive regarding the future of the Proteas Men as he singled out some of the young talents who have been exceptionally well in their craft. In an exclusive interaction at the post-season press conference, the former South Africa skipper expressed his delight on how the franchise tournament is helping out in the nourishment of the cricketers and also helps bring the talent to public attention.

Graeme Smith Highlights A Cricketer Who Impressed Him In SA20

The conclusion of SA20 marked the end of another successful season of franchise cricket on the Rainbow Nation. With MI Cape Town emerging victorious, the local fans were treated to an epic cricketing extravaganza across the nation's top cricket stadiums. The tournament allowed some of South Africa's home-grown talent to feature in the game, and League Commissioner Graeme Smith pinpointed some young stars who could become a mega sensation in the future. He began his take by offering his perspective from the batting end.

"Yeah, look, there's a few. I guess the one person from a batting perspective, the youngster that stood out this season, was Lhuan-dre Pretorius. I was impressed with him because I think he played on a slightly slower surface in pole and he looked to adapt to that. Then, when he travelled to the other surfaces, he looked like he had a great all-round game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious celebrates after scoring a half century during an SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape | Image: SA20

"I love his approach of being really attacking up front. He just looks like he's got a lot of strokes available to him. Seeing that type of talent come through, Trent Boult's running in and second ball is hitting him down the ground for six and then flicking him over square leg. You know, it's just that type of confidence in a young up-and-coming player is key. We really want to, we said from the start, if we can develop a crop of players that starts to put the national team under pressure for selection, then that's great," Graeme Smith said while responding to a question from Republic World.

Former Proteas Skipper Handpicks More Talent As SA Cricket's Future

The SA20 league Commissioner Graeme Smith went on to point out some other talents from the region and name-dropped Dewald Brevis, who is nicknamed as 'Baby AB'. Young stars like Lutho Sipmala and S Garda also received a shout-out from the former Proteas Men skipper.

"I think there was a few young fast bowlers that looked like they got some opportunities towards the back end for Pretoria Capitals and then for Tristan Lewis, started at MI, played the last game, he looked to have some really good pace. But I think it was also the emergence of like a Dewald Brevis this year, who's, you know, got picked up young. He's still very young. We think he's been around the game forever, but I think he really looked like he matured this year. You know, playing in the middle order, he's a versatile cricketer, you know, he's batting maturity shone through this year and you know, can bowl, he's excellent in the field, you know. So, you know, from a South African perspective, I think that was a highlight.

Dewald Brevis In action at an SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape | Image: SA20