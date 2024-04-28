Advertisement

Following a rough start to his IPL career, Will Jacks finally emerged to the fore for RCB on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The English cricketer, who came with the reputation of being a big hitter finally showcased his mettle in IPL 2024. Jacks picked apart Gujarat Titans in their backyard and in the process registered his maiden IPL hundred. He got to his ton in just 41 balls. Virat Kohli witnessed the innings of Will Jacks from the opposite end and could not hide his excitement being a spectator of the extraordinary hitting.

Also Read | Jacks, Kohli power RCB to easy win over GT

Advertisement

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Will Jacks' hundred

Virat Kohli and Will Jacks made a mockery of the 201-run target set by Gujarat Titans. Courtesy of some clean hitting, RCB reached the finish line in 16 overs. While Kohli continued his unbelievable form by scoring a 70 not-out, Will Jacks on the other hand announced himself on the big stage. Jacks hit five 4s and smashed ten sky-touching 6s. He scored 80 runs from the boundaries.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, who was watching Will Jacks' innings from the other end, thoroughly enjoyed the sublime hitting of his partner. Here's how Virat Kohli reacted to Will Jacks getting to his hundred.

A memorable chase from @RCBTweets ✨



A partnership of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣* between Virat Kohli & Will Jacks power them to 🔙 to 🔙 wins ❤️



Will their late surge help them qualify for the playoffs?🤔



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SBLf0DonM7#TATAIPL | #GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/Tojk3eCgxw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Will Jacks and Virat Kohli put on an unbeaten 166 for the second wicket stand. With this RCB have won two matches on the trot. The chances of them qualifying for the playoffs are bleak, as winning the next four of their remaining matches would take them to seven wins, which in the last couple of seasons has proved to be not enough for qualification. However, it is not the end until it is, and maybe a miracle might be in the wait for the Faf du Plessis-led side.