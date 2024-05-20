Advertisement

The powerful hitters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short are expected to be Australia's traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the Americas. McGurk, 22, has been in outstanding form for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Also Read | 'Making a lot of shortcuts': Gambhir on how Indian side should be picked

Advertisement

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short in Australia's reserves

However, despite his impressive performance, the top-order batter, who has yet to make his T20I debut, did not make the cut for the 15-member provisional squad. This is due to Australia already having an established top three in David Warner, Travis Head, and captain Mitchell Marsh. Batting all-rounder Matthew Short, on the other hand, featured in nine of Australia's last 14 T20Is, opening in five of them. He was also named the Big Bash League Player of the Tournament for two consecutive seasons.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia is being kind to world Cricket that's why they didn't pick Jake Fraser-McGurk for T20 WC



Avesh Khan again shows what he is capable of,he is the finisher & can finish his team if he is on song



Natarajan deserves a reserve spot not aveshpic.twitter.com/SM7erFxvmW — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991)

"Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey had suggested that Australia would carry just one reserve to the Caribbean when the provisional squad was announced, but they are likely to add a second with the in-form Fraser-McGurk set to be named alongside Short," ESPNCricinfo reported.

Advertisement

Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell, who are all set to play in the IPL playoffs, will join the squad later. Meanwhile, players such as Marsh, Warner, Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, and Josh Inglis have played minimal cricket since the conclusion of the Australian domestic summer in March. The Australian World Cup squad will depart for the Caribbean on Thursday to attend a training camp in Trinidad. The camp will feature two practice matches against Namibia and the West Indies on May 28 and 30, respectively.