Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently shared his methods for managing stress and maintaining fitness in a video that has gained significant attention on social media. Despite not playing cricket year-round, Dhoni emphasized the importance of staying fit to compete with younger players who are active in international cricket.

"The toughest thing is, I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni explained. He highlighted the necessity of matching the fitness levels of younger athletes, noting that age does not afford any leeway in professional sports.

MS Dhoni reveals how he relaxes himself when he is stressed

For the legendary cricketer who has helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win a record five IPL titles, activities such as farming, riding bikes, and collecting vintage cars serve as stress busters.

"Once I quit international cricket, I wanted to spend a bit more time with my family. But, at that same time, to be mentally active, to have that passion to stay focussed — for me, I love farming, for me it is the motorbikes, I have started getting into vintage cars.

"These things de-stress me. If I am stressed, I would maybe go to the garage, spend a couple of hours over there and I will just be fine, I would come back," he said.

MS Dhoni last took to the field during CSK's final league stage game of IPL 2024. In a thrilling encounter, RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs to secure a playoff spot. This match might have marked Dhoni's final appearance in competitive cricket, as he had previously suggested that he would retire after IPL 2024. However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding a vintage motorbike in Ranchi, Jharkhand. A video emerged on social media showing Dhoni entering his home in Ranchi on a Yamaha motorcycle.

(With PTI inputs)

