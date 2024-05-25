Advertisement

On Friday, Malti Chahar, the sister of Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar, took to social media to voice her concerns about the abuse faced by CSK players and their families online. Her statements come amidst a heated social media exchange between sections of Chennai and RCB supporters.

Deepak Chahar's sister says CSK players are facing online abuse

The IPL 2024 clash between CSK and RCB in Bengaluru on May 18 escalated the rivalry between the two fanbases to new heights. Reports emerged of disruptive behavior from fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following the high-profile match last Saturday. Furthermore, a portion of fans has been circulating derogatory remarks on social media targeting key players, notably MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

RCB halted CSK's title defence, extending their remarkable late-season surge and securing a playoff berth. In a poignant conclusion to MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 journey, the ex-captain was dismissed in the final over despite launching a towering 110-meter six. Following Dhoni's departure, CSK encountered difficulties in achieving the required 11 runs from 5 deliveries needed for playoff qualification. Despite chasing a target of 219 for victory and 201 for playoff contention, the five-time champions fell short, managing only 191 runs.

Off-field tensions escalated as RCB fans revelled in their victory, with some taking jabs at travelling Chennai fans in Bengaluru. Social media was abuzz with discussions about MS Dhoni allegedly not exchanging pleasantries with RCB players post-match. Several former players, including Michael Vaughan, criticized RCB for their exuberant celebrations following the win over CSK.

The online discourse reached a fever pitch when a faction of CSK supporters mocked RCB after the Bengaluru-based franchise's defeat in the Eliminator to Rajasthan on May 22.

It’s really funny how people are abusing CSK players and their families on social media…mostly with fake profiles!

I empathise with these faceless people..hope they recover and do something productive with their time and energy! God bless them! — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti)

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who has represented both CSK and MI, took a swipe at RCB for their extravagant celebrations after the Faf du Plessis-led side bowed out of the tournament, extending their 17-year winless streak.