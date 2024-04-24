Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 approaches its crucial juncture, all eyes are fixed on the upcoming clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. The anticipation is palpable, as both teams are determined to secure victory and solidify their positions in the play-offs of the IPL. Despite individual standout performances, GT has grappled with inconsistency, particularly in batting and bowling. Recognizing the imperative need for strengthened bowling prowess, the team is focused on rectifying past deficiencies to clinch a vital win and stay competitive for a playoff spot.

David Warner humorously encounters a joke about his potential 'Aadhar Card’

David Warner was featured in a funny video that DC exclusively posted on social media. Warner playsfully runs to get his Aadhar card created in the video, expressing his passion for India and its customs. Warner is well-known for his love of India. In the past, he has shared viral Instagram clips featuring Telugu songs, engaged in cordial conversations in Hindi, and interacted with Indian followers. His actions have won him over a lot of Indian cricket fans, leading to conjecture regarding his possible desire to become an Indian citizen.

In the video, which was shot at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warner can be heard jokingly turning down the host's several offers while speaking in Hindi. His enthusiasm, though, really takes off when he finds out that he can create his Aadhar card for free. Wearing cricket gear, Warner yells, "Chalo Chalo Chalo," before hoisting the host and scurrying off to take advantage of the offer.

Finallyyyyyy, Warner now has a _______? 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDoCtT62eA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)

In addition to displaying Warner's lighthearted side, this upbeat video conveys his profound appreciation for India's charm and diversity.

But despite the good sentiments, worries about Warner's injuries persisted. Warner hurt his thumb in a game against the Lucknow Super Giants, which was a major blow to the team. He missed the next match against the Gujarat Titans as a result, but he made a comeback for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Promising Australian player Jake Fraser-McGurk assumed the role of starting the innings for the team while Warner was away.

In light of Warner's significant contributions to the team's success this season, the Delhi Capitals are optimistic about his quick recovery. Warner has been a vital contributor for the team in the IPL, helping to provide solid starts with 167 runs in 7 matches.

