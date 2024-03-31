Updated March 31st, 2024 at 19:07 IST
IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat
In Match 13 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the DC vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 06 IST, March 31st 2024
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Vizag.
6: 38 IST, March 31st 2024
This is mismatch if we see the points table. CSK are at the top of the table, while DC are at the bottom.
6: 08 IST, March 31st 2024
The live streaming of the DC vs CSK match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 49 IST, March 31st 2024
Welcome to the live blog of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Tune to republicworld.com for all the live updates related to the match.
