Updated March 31st, 2024 at 19:07 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat

In Match 13 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the DC vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.