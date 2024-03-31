×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 19:07 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat

In Match 13 of the IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the DC vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
DC vs CSK
DC vs CSK | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score: Delhi chose to bat first
IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score: Mismatch on points table
IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score: How to watch?
7: 06 IST, March 31st 2024

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Vizag. 

6: 38 IST, March 31st 2024

This is mismatch if we see the points table. CSK are at the top of the table, while DC are at the bottom. 

6: 08 IST, March 31st 2024

The live streaming of the DC vs CSK match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels. 

5: 49 IST, March 31st 2024

Welcome to the live blog of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Tune to republicworld.com for all the live updates related to the match.  

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:08 IST

