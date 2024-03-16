Advertisement

The awaited captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming IPL 2024 is none other than MS Dhoni, often known as Thala. The CSK crew welcomed him with tremendous enthusiasm and embraced the announcement with great enthusiasm this week. Cricket fans and supporters alike can expect an exciting start to the season as CSK hosts the tournament opener against RCB on March 22, further igniting the excitement.

Ambati Rayudu made a huge statement on MS Dhoni’s role for CSK in the IPL 2024

Regarding the possible transition year for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and MS Dhoni's future with the franchise, Ambati Rayudu has provided an interesting viewpoint. In the midst of rumours that Dhoni's retirement is near, Rayudu speculates that the seasoned cricketer would think about delegating captaincy to a different player, especially if this coming season is his last in the IPL.

In an interview with Star Sports' "Press Room," Rayudu discussed the Impact Player Rule and how it would affect the leadership dynamics of CSK. He said that Dhoni may decide to abdicate his status as the team's captain and allow a different player to assume a more prominent leadership role.

With the first match of the season set for March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rayudu underlined the importance of this season perhaps acting as a transitional stage for CSK. While admitting the uncertainties surrounding Dhoni's future, Rayudu made the suggestion that Dhoni would probably continue to play as the team's captain if he were to play past this season. He said:

“With the impact player rule, he can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle. So this year might be a transition year for CSK if it’s his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like him to see as a captain.” “I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10% fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, injury will not keep him out of the game and he has played through many injuries. Even during last season he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don’t think anything will stop him from playing this full season,”

"The biggest connect is CSK being CSK. They are very homely. It's like sitting in your living room. That's how CSK is. They are very approachable, even when you are staying in a hotel, people will come and click pictures with you fans will come and meet you. They allow people to meet the players and watch training so there is a sense of connect and they make the fans feel that it's their own team," Rayudu said during the 'Star Sports Press Room. "Fans feel like they are playing in the team. They are part of the team and that's what makes the CSK family whole lot bigger, and now it's spread across the world, they have a huge fan base and most importantly they are MS Dhoni fans first, and then CSK fans it's not the other way around. It's he who brings everybody together be it the Tamil speaking population or anyone around the world. He is that one pillar who everybody looks up to," Rayudu added.

Rohit Sharma to CSK?

Rohit Sharma was recently relieved of his captaincy duties at Mumbai Indians as MI appointed Hardik Pandya as their new captain. This is stoked tension among the MI fans and there is speculation that Rohit might even leave MI next season. Rayudu touched upon the topic and said he would like to see Rohit Sharma as CSK captain.

“I want Rohit Sharma to play for CSK in 2025. I feel he is very much capable of leading the men in yellow,” said Rayudu.