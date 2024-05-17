Advertisement

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has offered insights into the speculation surrounding David Warner's potential departure from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner's recent performance, particularly his dismissal for just one run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 12, has prompted speculation about his future in the league.

Aaron Finch on David Warner's future

Aaron Finch acknowledged David Warner's disappointing season but refrained from definitively stating that it was his last IPL game. Instead, he pointed out the upcoming auction as a pivotal factor that could determine Warner's future in the IPL. Warner has played eight matches for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season and has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 134.40.

“A big auction is coming up next time (this year-end). I think there would be a team that would love to have his (Warner's) experience, be it in playing eleven, or as a replacement or as someone to nurture younger talent. I would not say it is his last IPL game, but he has had a poor season,” Aaron Finch remarked in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke also commented on the issue. Clarke said that David Warner could be picked up at the auction but he might not get the same amount of money he is used to in the league.

“He could get picked up at the auction, he just might not get the money he is used to. He is at that stage of his career when he is not performing at his absolute best and you cannot expect the same money. I would not be surprised if he is not picked up,” Clarke said.

If Delhi Capitals decide to release David Warner ahead of next year's auction then he might get picked up by some other team. However, nothing can be gauged at this moment since the strategies and decisions for the next season are yet to be made. Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoff race. They finished the competition with seven wins and as many losses.



