The Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a carnage this year. With Gautam Gambhir returning to the fray as the mentor, the team have been able to unleash their warrior-like side and become uber-dominant. Skipper Shreyas Iyer effectively led the side after missing out in the preceding season due to an injury. From having a grand start, KKR got off to a grand start, and Iyer was able to do something that even Gautam Gambhir could not do during his run as the captain of the Knight Riders.

Shreyas Iyer achieves grand KKR feat that no franchise skipper has done before in the IPL

Shreyas Iyer has shot up to fame as he led the Kolkata Knight Riders with efficiency that peaked the franchise and made them one of the most dominant teams. For a squad that used to be on the bottom side of the when IPL was emerging, The Knights have been able to come up into the table, having won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, both under Gambhir's leadership. KKR could be on a similar path this year after they topped the table and became the team to qualify for the same.

In the process, skipper Shreyas Iyer was able to secure a fear that no other skipper, including Gautam Gambhir, had been able to do. Iyer is the sole KKR skipper who will finish the IPL season with the team being at the number one spot at the points table. Their fate as the number one team was sealed after the Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals, keeping them at the number two spot.

In the last 13 games, the Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained a stronghold in the competition, having won nine games while losing three, with one match against GT being abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the rain. The Knights sealed their playoff berth after they defeated the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians.

Before marching into the IPL 2024 playoffs, KKR will compete in their final season match in an away fixture as they will travel to Guwahati, Assam, to face the Rajasthan Royals. While a loss will not affect the team, it will be an entertaining battle among the top two teams before the playoffs officially begin.