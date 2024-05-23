Advertisement

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has announced his retirement after RCB lost the IPL 2024 Eliminator to Rajasthan on Wednesday. Following the heartbreaking defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Karthik took off his gloves and acknowledged the applause from the crowd.

Dinesh Karthik probably played his last IPL game

Dinesh Karthik shared an emotional embrace with Virat Kohli after Rovman Powell hit the winning runs for Rajasthan in their successful chase of 173. Karthik has not yet officially confirmed his retirement from the IPL, though he has mentioned several times throughout the season that IPL 2024 might be his last as a player.

Dinesh Karthik received an emotional guard of honour

Dinesh Karthik received an emotional guard of honour from his RCB teammates before the players walked off the field after their 4-wicket defeat to the Royals. It was a heartbreaking evening for the RCB stars as their resurgent run came to a grinding halt. RCB had been at the bottom of the table midway through the season, winning only one out of eight matches. However, they managed to sneak into the playoffs by winning six consecutive games, including a knockout punch to the 5-time champions, the Super Kings.

The final walk of Dinesh Karthik.💔



- THANK YOU, DK. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XKeu9r8l4r — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh)

Dinesh Karthik will finish his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, including 22 fifties. He ranks among the top 10 run-scorers in IPL history.

Throughout his IPL career, the wicketkeeper-batter has represented six teams. He started with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before moving to Punjab in 2011. He spent the next two seasons with Mumbai before returning to Delhi in 2014. RCB acquired him in 2015, and he played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017. Karthik then spent four seasons with KKR, where he also served as captain. He returned to RCB in 2022, excelling in the finisher's role.

