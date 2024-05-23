Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dramatic season comes to an end following a loss against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator. Batting first RCB put on a challenging score of 172 on board at the loss of 8 wickets after 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total in 19 overs with 4 wickets in hand.

RCB receive trolling after losing against RR in IPL 2024 eliminator

The exceptional scenario of RCB in IPL 2024, saw them lose the first six out of the seven matches and then pull off a miracle by winning the next six. The 6-match win streak pushed RCB to the playoffs but unfortunately, that's as far as they could go. Following a loss against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, RCB's journey has concluded. The result broke the internet, and the sphere has been filled with various reactions. Here are a few of them.

KARMA is a boomerang !

Won 6, couldn’t win the 7th.

Say it loud, RCB out of the Season, Thala for a reason !

🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#RCBvsRR #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/aKBiY2GaPt — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial)

tum har bar bhaorsa karoge wo (RCB) har baar dhoka denge, dil tod denge — Shimmy Jergill (@sexy_hoon_bc)

RCB Won 6 matches in a row, but lost the 7th one.



Thala for a reason.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/LXQW4DJ7wQ — ༒अंकित_चौधरी_su❣️🇮🇳༒ (@TheChaudhary09)

Karma hits hard ...



RCB won 6 must win matches in a row, but lost the 7th one 🙏



Thala for a reason 🫢



RCB Fans

RCB is RCBing



Congratulations RR 💙 #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/85pZ5F2CJr — Patel Prakhar (@prakhar3011)

RCB qualified for Bangalore airport.



Same story every season.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/hc1VdnFBHR — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_)

RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign

Rajasthan Royals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's eventful campaign in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket win in the Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8. In reply, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 173 with six balls to spare.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a 30-ball 45, while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with quick-fire 36 and 26 respectively.

Earlier, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror scored a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

(With inputs from PTI)