Dinesh Karthik stands on the same pedestal as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni by achieving THIS IPL record
Dinesh Karthik now stands on the same pedestal as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni by achieving an astonishing feat playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Dinesh Karthik is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 36 of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Dinesh Karthik joins Hitman and MSD for this iconic feat in IPL
The match has already turned special for the wicketkeeper batsman as Dinesh Karthik has now become the third player after former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as the third player in history of IPL to play 250 matches.
This record was first achieved by MS Dhoni this season, Rohit Sharma then equalled this record in Mumbai Indians latest victory over the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Dinesh Karthik has now become the third player to do so and that too at the iconic Eden Gardens.
There is no denying that Dinesh Karthik has been one of the stalwarts of IPL. He has played every single edition of the IPL and made his debut in the inaugural season with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).
In his 17 season in the Indian Premier League, Karthik has 4,742 IPL runs at 26.64 with his strike rate being 134.98. He has scored 22 fifties and his highest score in IPL is 97*.
Karthik has represented six IPL franchise including, Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Dinesh Karthik IPL Runs by Seasons
|IPL Season
|M
|R
|HS
|Avg
|S/R
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|2024
|7
|226
|83
|75.33
|205.45
|0
|2
|16
|18
|2023
|13
|140
|30
|11.67
|134.62
|0
|0
|13
|5
|2022
|16
|330
|66*
|55
|183.33
|0
|1
|27
|22
|2021
|17
|223
|40
|22.3
|131.17
|0
|0
|22
|7
|2020
|14
|169
|58
|14.08
|126.11
|0
|1
|20
|4
|2019
|14
|253
|97*
|31.62
|146.24
|0
|2
|22
|14
|2018
|16
|498
|52
|49.8
|147.77
|0
|2
|49
|16
|2017
|14
|361
|65
|36.1
|139.38
|0
|2
|30
|11
|2016
|16
|335
|53
|25.76
|125.93
|0
|3
|38
|3
|2015
|16
|141
|28
|12.81
|120.51
|0
|0
|15
|4
|2014
|14
|325
|69
|23.21
|125.96
|0
|3
|28
|11
|2013
|19
|510
|86
|28.33
|124.08
|0
|2
|54
|14
|2012
|17
|238
|44
|18.3
|111.73
|0
|0
|30
|2
|2011
|14
|282
|69
|25.63
|128.18
|0
|1
|32
|7
|2010
|14
|278
|69
|21.38
|117.29
|0
|1
|26
|6
|2009
|15
|288
|52
|36
|132.72
|0
|1
|20
|9
|2008
|13
|145
|56*
|24.16
|135.51
|0
|1
|13
|4
|All IPL
|249
|4,742
|97*
|26.64
|134.98
|0
|22
|455
|157
