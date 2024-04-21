Dinesh Karthik stands on the same pedestal as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni by achieving THIS IPL record

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik now stands on the same pedestal as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni by achieving an astonishing feat playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dinesh Karthik is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 36 of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Dinesh Karthik joins Hitman and MSD for this iconic feat in IPL

The match has already turned special for the wicketkeeper batsman as Dinesh Karthik has now become the third player after former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as the third player in history of IPL to play 250 matches.

This record was first achieved by MS Dhoni this season, Rohit Sharma then equalled this record in Mumbai Indians latest victory over the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Dinesh Karthik has now become the third player to do so and that too at the iconic Eden Gardens.

There is no denying that Dinesh Karthik has been one of the stalwarts of IPL. He has played every single edition of the IPL and made his debut in the inaugural season with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Milestone Alert! 🤩



Dinesh Karthik becomes the third player to feature in 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ IPL matches. 👏



Go well, DK! 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/46L6emqDad — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

In his 17 season in the Indian Premier League, Karthik has 4,742 IPL runs at 26.64 with his strike rate being 134.98. He has scored 22 fifties and his highest score in IPL is 97*.

Karthik has represented six IPL franchise including, Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dinesh Karthik IPL Runs by Seasons

IPL Season M R HS Avg S/R 100 50 4s 6s 2024 7 226 83 75.33 205.45 0 2 16 18 2023 13 140 30 11.67 134.62 0 0 13 5 2022 16 330 66* 55 183.33 0 1 27 22 2021 17 223 40 22.3 131.17 0 0 22 7 2020 14 169 58 14.08 126.11 0 1 20 4 2019 14 253 97* 31.62 146.24 0 2 22 14 2018 16 498 52 49.8 147.77 0 2 49 16 2017 14 361 65 36.1 139.38 0 2 30 11 2016 16 335 53 25.76 125.93 0 3 38 3 2015 16 141 28 12.81 120.51 0 0 15 4 2014 14 325 69 23.21 125.96 0 3 28 11 2013 19 510 86 28.33 124.08 0 2 54 14 2012 17 238 44 18.3 111.73 0 0 30 2 2011 14 282 69 25.63 128.18 0 1 32 7 2010 14 278 69 21.38 117.29 0 1 26 6 2009 15 288 52 36 132.72 0 1 20 9 2008 13 145 56* 24.16 135.51 0 1 13 4 All IPL 249 4,742 97* 26.64 134.98 0 22 455 157