False allegations attributed to Ambati Rayudu were vigorously denied by him after CSK's defeat against LSG by 6 wickets in the IPL 2024 match on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. According to reports, Rayudu chastised captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for allegedly making bad field placement decisions, which led to the team's loss at the Chepauk.

Later, more allegations surfaced claiming that Navjot Sidhu demanded that MS Dhoni be held accountable after CSK gave up the most successful run-chase in IPL history in Chennai. In a statement, Rayudu, who left the IPL after the 2023 season, angrily refuted these allegations. He explained that on Tuesday, he was "picking mangoes" at his farm rather than doing his commentary duties. This explanation was intended to clear up any misunderstandings over his purported remarks.

The former cricket player berated the quoted words as "nonsense," lamenting the accuracy of the claims. In an effort to correct the record on the misquoted comments, Rayudu personally addressed the matter on social media platform "X." He posted:



“I was not even commentating on the said day... I was at my farm picking mangoes... please be responsible when writing something... don’t spread nonsense.”

https://t.co/2bzFkwTpn9 @MensXP I was not even commentating on the said day.. I was at my farm picking mangoes.. please be responsible when writing something.. don’t spread nonsense.. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati)

What were the fake quotes that went viral on the internet?

According to MensXP who quoted Times Now, former CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu has criticised Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership and field placement selections. The FAKE QUOTES were:



"Poor field placements in death overs by Ruturaj (Gaikwad). We clearly saw a lack of experience as captain," Rayudu’s reported quote.

The fake quotes claimed that in the same conversation, former Indian batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu was also reported as saying that if MS Dhoni is credited for CSK's wins, then he should equally take the blame for their defeats. The FAKE QUOTE from Navjot Singh Sidhu:

“If you credit Dhoni for CSK wins then blame him for the losses too. Dhoni is still the main think tank,”

Rayudu, however, has angrily rejected the accusations and countered the assertions, insisting that he said nothing against Dhoni, Gaikwad, or even CSK.