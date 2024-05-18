Advertisement

With Raul Dravid all set to step down, there is a lot of anticipation on who will become the next head coach for the Indian Cricket Team. With quality talents like Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma and young upstarts like Rinku Singh, it will be a delight for the coach to be around such a pool of talent who have the grit and determination to give their all. The Board of Control for Cricket in India are open to receiving applicants for the role and they have also been targeting certain candidates for the job. One of the names is former Australia coach Justin Langer, who has been in India for the IPL 2024 season. Langer weighs in on the magnitude of the Team India coaching job and reveals what is the prime issue that comes with it.

Will Justin Langer be the next head coach of Team India? Ex-AUS coach reveals the issues with the job

One of the most vital jobs in cricket is being the head coach of India, and former Australia coach Justin Langer thinks the position might be extremely taxing if the incumbent takes on the job at the wrong time.

During the 2024 Indian Premier League season, Langer led the Lucknow Super Giants. He was questioned about his desire to take over as head coach of India, a position Rahul Dravid would leave open following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Although he said that it hasn't been too long since he had a comparable position with Australia, Langer acknowledged the tremendous pressure and exertion that come with coaching India.

“It would almost be the biggest job in cricket — being the head coach of the Indian cricket team. One, because of the huge volume of cricket, the huge expectation. It would be a great challenge. It would be great fun and it would be a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles.

Australia's Justin Langer makes his way inside the Ekana Sports City ahead of the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians | Image: BCCI



“But with all these things, the timing has got to be right. I did four or so years with the Australian cricket team. It is all-encompassing. It is exhausting. Rahul Dravid will probably tell you the same thing and Ravi Shastri will probably tell you the same thing. The pressure on winning for the Indian team is massive,” Justin Langer said.

Langer did suggest that he might not be psychologically prepared to devote ten months of the year to the job in the statement he made.

With Langer out of the equation, there are still a lot of choices to pick from, but it is yet to be seen who will be the man who will step up for the role.