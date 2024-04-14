Advertisement

Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Aaron Finch wants MS Dhoni to bat early in the order vs MI

MS Dhoni has faced 21 balls in the IPL 2024 and has scored 39 runs. Aaron Finch has acknowledged his admiration for Dhoni's capacity to elevate the emotions of spectators, speculating that the MI vs. CSK encounter will see the loudest chants directed towards the former captain of CSK. Even though Dhoni has only batted in three games this season, Finch thinks that everyone is excited to see more middle-order time from Dhoni. In one such match against DC, Dhoni's fast-bowling 37 off 16 balls was unable to keep CSK winning. Finch noted that Dhoni's ability to enthral spectators every time he walks up to bat, despite his lower-order batting position, is what gets the crowds excited when he appears on the pitch. Speaking with Star Sports, Finch conveyed the fervour that surrounds Dhoni's every action when playing cricket.

Aaron Finch said:

“Yeah, I think everybody's been waiting for MS Dhoni to bat for a little bit longer and get out there early on. But, I mean, it's just unbelievable to watch, I think just seeing the sheer excitement that he brings people, when he walks out the bat. People are not sure how long they're going to see it for, so it's unbelievable,”

"Looking forward to it, I think will be up for the challenge. He always is. He's a wonderful player. MS Dhoni will get the biggest cheer for the day, no doubt,"