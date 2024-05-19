Advertisement

In a dramatic showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the fourth and final playoff berth with a 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their must-win last IPL 2024 league game on Saturday.

RCB secured their sixth consecutive win by first posting a formidable 218/5 after being invited to bat and then restricting CSK to 191/7, ensuring their place in the IPL playoffs for the ninth time in 15 seasons.

Despite a spirited effort from Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and MS Dhoni (25), who sparked hopes of a CSK turnaround after Rachin Ravindra's 61, Yash Dayal held his nerves in the final over to seal the victory for RCB.

MS Dhoni fans pay tribute to their 'Thala'

While RCB celebrated their remarkable comeback, having won six consecutive games to snatch the playoff spot, the army of Dhoni fans was left in despair. It could potentially be the last time they witnessed their 'Thala' perform on a cricket field, as speculation grows about his retirement with the approaching IPL 2025 mega auction.

For MS Dhoni's fans, the match was a bittersweet experience. Despite the disappointment of CSK's exit, they expressed their gratitude and admiration for Dhoni's illustrious career, flooding social media with heartfelt tributes and messages of love, using the hashtag #DefinitelyNot.

May be last six of his career. Love you forever @MSDhoni. 💛https://t.co/PdEsxsObou — Dhoni Tharane 5️⃣ 🦁 (@Tharane__Talks)

MS Dhoni’s last six in professional cricket?



110 METRES 🔥



https://t.co/gjubVJ5wNe — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid)

I enjoyed till it lasted . Thank You MS Dhoni !! 💛🥺 pic.twitter.com/bIm7Wau7l3 — DIPTI MSDIAN ( 𝐃𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐢 𝐊𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐫) (@Diptiranjan_7)

RCB needed to win by at least 18 runs to secure the playoff spot and did so convincingly. Although both teams finished with 14 points, RCB edged out CSK based on a superior net run-rate. RCB will now play in the Eliminator on May 22.