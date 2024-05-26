Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL Final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and as it turned out things didn't go exactly according to plan.

KKR set the tone early with Mitchell Starc picking up the crucial wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the first over and then calamity struck in the second over as Vaibhav Arora dismissed Travis Head for a duck in the second over of the innings.

This meant that Travis Head has now been dismissed on a duck twice in a row against KKR. He was dismissed against KKR for a duck in Qualifier 1 as well.

Another failed showing when it mattered the most for SRH meant that fans on Social Media launched a tyranny against the left handed opening batter.

Fans on Social Media rip apart Travis Head

Fans weren't too pleased with Travis Head just slogging and not using his head in the innings and leaving his team behind in the pickle.

One fan took to X and brutally wrote that Travis Head is, “just a blind slogger with extra luck”.

Agree or not but Travis Head is nothing but just a blind slogger with extra luck, it was Rohit who made him look like peak de Villiers with his captaincy. pic.twitter.com/OWkNiWH9Cp — Kevin (@imkevin149)

Others were quick to resonate with the fact that Travis Head managed to pull off and score a century against India in the ODI World Cup and World Test Championships. Here are the best reactions to Travis Head.

Travis Head when there's an opposite team without blue colour jersey pic.twitter.com/BKckiqM0wQ — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii)

OH! THE DELIRIOUS JOY AND SATISFACTION OF SEEING TRAVIS EFFING HEAD GO FOR A GOLDEN DUCK 🦆 IN A BIG FINAL. @KKRiders takes one for the country! 🏏 #IPL2024 — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac)

This is the 1st time since June 2023, Travis Head has failed to score 100 in a final pic.twitter.com/SqUk7ksDKB — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani)

Travis Head pic.twitter.com/ZxcduhssaB — VikramShelby (@MrVicky184)

Travis Head evolution in IPL 2024 pic.twitter.com/dPvBHcq8M0 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda)