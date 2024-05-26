Updated May 26th, 2024 at 20:54 IST
'A blind slogger with luck': Fans RIP APART Travis Head for another flop show for SRH in IPL Final
Fans on Social Media absolutely ripped apart Travis Head as he got out for a duck in the IPL Final between SRH vs KKR.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL Final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and as it turned out things didn't go exactly according to plan.
KKR set the tone early with Mitchell Starc picking up the crucial wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the first over and then calamity struck in the second over as Vaibhav Arora dismissed Travis Head for a duck in the second over of the innings.
Advertisement
This meant that Travis Head has now been dismissed on a duck twice in a row against KKR. He was dismissed against KKR for a duck in Qualifier 1 as well.
Another failed showing when it mattered the most for SRH meant that fans on Social Media launched a tyranny against the left handed opening batter.
Advertisement
Also Read | Mitchell Starc's UNPLAYABLE ball shocks Sharma in IPL 2024 final - WATCH
Fans on Social Media rip apart Travis Head
Fans weren't too pleased with Travis Head just slogging and not using his head in the innings and leaving his team behind in the pickle.
One fan took to X and brutally wrote that Travis Head is, “just a blind slogger with extra luck”.
Advertisement
Others were quick to resonate with the fact that Travis Head managed to pull off and score a century against India in the ODI World Cup and World Test Championships. Here are the best reactions to Travis Head.
Advertisement
Also Read | Shreyas Iyer's superstition backfires in IPL 2024 final, loses toss even
Advertisement
Published May 26th, 2024 at 20:54 IST