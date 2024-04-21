Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's IPL match at Eden Gardens brings together the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR boasts an impressive batting lineup led by Shreyas Iyer and is backed by an all-around bowling attack. On the other hand, RCB, captained by Faf du Plessis, presents a formidable batting order and diverse bowling options. The duel between experienced captains, the depth in KKR's batting, and RCB's firepower make this match a promising clash of strategies and skills, with spinners likely to play pivotal roles. Both teams will be determined to secure a crucial win in the IPL.

Rinku Singh engages in a hilarious conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of KKR vs RCB

Rinku Singh went over to Virat Kohli and asked for a new bat because he had broken his last one. The two players had a humorous chat that was tinged with tension. This humorous but uncomfortable talk happened prior to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) game at the venerable Eden Gardens. This game, which is slated for Sunday, April 21, is the rematch of the fierce rivalry between the two teams. There was extra excitement for this match because KKR had trounced RCB handily in their previous meeting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rinku Singh was kindly given one of Virat Kohli's bats during their previous encounter. But it turned out that in the Indian Premier League, Rinku had accidentally cracked the bat when facing a spinner. Rinku was seen explaining the situation to Kohli in a rather awkward encounter that was caught on camera by KKR. Kohli seemed somewhat mildly agitated by the conversation. Concerned about the potential of receiving a replacement bat, Kohli asked what caused the bat to crack. Giving Rinku two bats in two bouts would cause problems later in the competition, he joked.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, following RCB's loss to KKR, Kohli had earlier given Rinku a special bat as a thank you for his efforts. This gesture represented Rinku's coming into his own as a vital member of the Indian squad and of KKR, particularly in his finishing role. In keeping with the IPL's ethos of sportsmanship, the video footage also showed players from both sides having moments of companionship and respect for one another.

After losing their last five games, RCB finds themselves in a vulnerable position as they go to Kolkata in an attempt to salvage their campaign. It's evident that the team is desperate to win its remaining games in order to maintain its tournament standing as they stand at the bottom of the IPL 2024 table. On the other hand, KKR stands on the 3rd position with 8 points.