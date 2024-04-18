Advertisement

Ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match number 33, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma appeared on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Hitman addressed several queries while talking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. Moreover, he received a surprise from Gilly or probably a ghost of a wonderful past.

Rohit Sharma cherishes after hearing Deccan Chargers' theme song

During the conversation, Adam Gilchrist played the theme song of Deccan Chargers, the IPL franchise that is now known as Sunrisers Hyderabad. Upon hearing it, Sharma immediately smiled and called it the best IPL theme song in the history of the tournament.

"I don't think any current IPL theme song even comes close to Deccan Chargers song. I still remember that song". Sharma said.

Hyderabad (DC) Former Legends Adam Gilchrist & Rohit Sharma are reminiscing about the DC Anthem and their past memories in Deccan Chargers 🧡💙🥹 https://t.co/c9ymeJjp79 — SRHism (@SRHismHyd)

Deccan Chargers' theme song was a sensational hit back in the day, and along with KKR and CSK's themes, it was also a fan favourite.

Rohit Sharma and Deccan Chargers: A tale of two ends

Rohit Sharma entered the IPL spectrum as a Deccan Chargers player in 2008. In the all-star DC side, which had the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Andrew Symonds, Shahid Afridi, VVS Laxman, Chaminda Vaas, etc. and was led by Adam Gilchrist, it was the 20-year-old Rohit Sharma who stood out back in 2008. Deccan Chargers finished at the bottom in the inaugural IPL season but bounced back brilliantly to win the title in 2009 when the tournament was held in South Africa.

Sharma's stint with Deccan ended in 2010. Following that he was roped in by Mumbai Indians and the rest as they say is history. As an MI player, Rohit Sharma quickly came to the forefront. He was given the captain's position in 2013, and as captain, he has lifted a record 5 IPL trophies. As for the Deccan Charger, the franchise went into transition in 2013, and a change in ownership brought into existence Sunrisers Hyderabad.