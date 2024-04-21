Advertisement

The KKR vs RCB IPL match has once again become a subject of major controversy at Eden Gardens. There is no change in the protagonist, yet again it is Virat Kohli, who has had an animated chat. This time not with Gautam Gambhir, but with the onfield umpire. Kohli was not happy with the umpire's call and exerted frustration on the official and then on the dustbin that was placed beyond the boundary line.

Virat Kohli vents out his anger on dustbin placed near the boundary

It was the first delivery of the third over, Harshit Rana had the ball and he delivered a full toss which apparently came at an uncomfortable height. The ball hit the top of the bat and went up in the air, taken by Rana. The on-field umpire had no issues with the height and hence gave Kohli out. Virat, however, wasn't convinced that it was a fair delivery and straightaway sent the decision upstairs for the third umpire to have a look. As Kohli played the ball while standing out of the crease, the TV umpire did not find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. The decision stayed out, and Kohli's temperature rose to an extent.

Before making his way to the dressing room, Kohli stayed for a fair bit and gave the on field umpires an earful. The frustration however piled up to a level where he did not spare even his bat and smashed a Dustbin that was placed beyond the boundary.

