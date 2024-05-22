Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roared their way back into the IPL finals for the fourth time in their history as they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 to win by 8 wickets and 38 balls to spare.

KKR were simply sensational from the first over of the game as they strangled the explosive top order of SRH and went on to bundle them for a total of 159.

Chasing, 160 runs to win, it felt like a tricky chase but an excellent start by Sunil Narine and followed up by a splendid knock by Venkatesh Iyer meant that KKR cruised to victory.

This means that Kolkata will now go directly into the finals at Chepauk Stadium on May 26th while Hyderabad await the winner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to see who they will face in Qualifier 2.

As KKR stormed to victory fans lauded the team and mentor Gautam Gambhir for their excellent showing.

Fans laud KKR and Gautam Gambhir as they reach 4th IPL Final

As Kolkata Knight Riders won, fans couldn't hold their excitement and were relieved that finally someone in Gautam Gambhir found a way to beat Pat Cummins at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fans were on top as Travis Head another star for Australia in the 2023 World Cup final also had a flop show tonight at Ahmedabad.

Nahh man Gautam Gambhir even broke the Pat Cummins juju at Ahemdabad... Make him the Indian head Coach now!!!!#KKRvsSRHpic.twitter.com/NTg4pBMXdH — 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7)

Gautam Gambhir leaving Narendra Modi stadium after destroying Pat Cummins's ego pic.twitter.com/7MAN1auHKi — PrinCe (@Prince8bx)

Gambhir to Cummins 💉 pic.twitter.com/pEC2M6RIzf — Karunada_Shady🕴️ (@Arjun_9111)

Also Read | 'Bengal will be divided for the second time after partition': Gambhir

While fans not only stopped at trolling Pat Cummins, they were quick to point out how Travis Head had a shocking night as well.

#KKRvsSRH

I want to swap these 😭 pic.twitter.com/9DpGyaPZDf — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani)