Updated May 21st, 2024 at 23:56 IST
'Gambhir shows how to break Cummins and Head': KKR's win over SRH to reach IPL Final gets lauded
KKR absolutely smoked SRH in the qualifier 1 and advanced to the IPL Finals for the 4th time in their history. Their fantastic effort was lauded by fans on X.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roared their way back into the IPL finals for the fourth time in their history as they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 to win by 8 wickets and 38 balls to spare.
KKR were simply sensational from the first over of the game as they strangled the explosive top order of SRH and went on to bundle them for a total of 159.
Advertisement
Chasing, 160 runs to win, it felt like a tricky chase but an excellent start by Sunil Narine and followed up by a splendid knock by Venkatesh Iyer meant that KKR cruised to victory.
This means that Kolkata will now go directly into the finals at Chepauk Stadium on May 26th while Hyderabad await the winner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals to see who they will face in Qualifier 2.
Advertisement
As KKR stormed to victory fans lauded the team and mentor Gautam Gambhir for their excellent showing.
Also Read | IPL 2024: KKR ROAR back to finals with Crushing victory over SRH
Advertisement
Fans laud KKR and Gautam Gambhir as they reach 4th IPL Final
As Kolkata Knight Riders won, fans couldn't hold their excitement and were relieved that finally someone in Gautam Gambhir found a way to beat Pat Cummins at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fans were on top as Travis Head another star for Australia in the 2023 World Cup final also had a flop show tonight at Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Also Read | 'Bengal will be divided for the second time after partition': Gambhir
Advertisement
While fans not only stopped at trolling Pat Cummins, they were quick to point out how Travis Head had a shocking night as well.
Advertisement
Published May 21st, 2024 at 23:56 IST