After much anticipation and a deafening reception from the Dharamsala crowd, MS Dhoni stepped up to bat at the number 9 position for Chennai Super Kings during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Dhoni has lately been playing the role of a clean finisher, where he's been coming in to play the last few balls of the innings and score as many as possible. The stage was set for him to continue with the process but what came as an anti-climax today is that he got bowled on the first ball he faced.

MS Dhoni gets dismissed on a golden duck

Harshal Patel, who is known for his variations, deceived MS Dhoni during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match. It was the penultimate delivery of the 19th over, MS Dhoni had just walked in following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur. The crowd was pumped, and there was excitement in the air. Dhoni had taken his position but it was Harshal Patel who hit the right spot. Patel's perfect yorker disturbed the stumps of MS Dhoni, leaving CSK fans heartbroken. It is MS Dhoni's second dismissal in IPL 2024.

Dhoni's wicket eradicated the possibility of a final blitz from CSK but Ravindra Jadeja got the hold of a couple of strikes. In total, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 167/8 after 20 overs.

PBKS restrict CSK to a par total

Earlier, PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued with his good form and Daryl Mitchell complemented him from the other end. The two put on a 57-run stand, the highest in the innings. PBKS took wickets at regular intervals and as a result, they refrained CSK from pilling up a big total. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK. He contributed 43 runs to the board. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar emerged as the standout bowlers from PBKS, picking up three wickets apiece.