×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

HE IS READY TO TAKE WORLD CRICKET by STORM: Sangakkara names uncapped India ready for Team India

Kumar Sangakkara tips a rising RR star as T20 World Cup-ready, emphasizing optimism for future achievements in cricket.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kumar Sangakkara with Mike Hesson
Kumar Sangakkara with Mike Hesson | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans culminated in a thrilling encounter, with Gujarat Titans emerging victorious by 3 wickets with 0 balls left, chasing down Rajasthan Royals' total of 196/3 in 20 overs with a score of 199/7. The standout player of the match was Rashid Khan from Gujarat Titans, who delivered an exceptional all-round performance, taking 1 wicket for 18 runs in 4 overs and contributing a quick 24 runs off 11 balls. Notable batting performances included Riyan Parag's impressive 76 off 48 balls for the Rajasthan Royals and Shubman Gill's commanding 72 off 44 balls for the Gujarat Titans. Furthermore, Kuldeep Sen's bowling effort of 3 wickets for 41 runs for Rajasthan Royals and Yuzvendra Chahal's 2 wickets for 43 runs for Gujarat Titans were significant contributions. The match, which took place at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, was captured encapsulating the exhilarating moments of the IPL 2024.

Also Read: RR vs GT: Rashid Khan is Gujarat's superhero as Rajasthan lose thriller

Advertisement

Kumar Sangakkara heaps praise on Riyan Parag after RR vs GT

In an outstanding effort against GT, Riyan demonstrated his batting prowess by hitting 76 runs off of 48 balls. Sangakkara counselled Riyan to be focused on helping RR this season without getting ahead of himself in spite of the defeat. Riyan and RR's next game is scheduled on April 13 in Mullanpur versus PBKS.

Advertisement

Sangakkara underlined the significance of remaining grounded and not becoming overly fixated on future opportunities, including a potential call-up to the Indian squad, even while Riyan continues to shine in the IPL 2024. Pundits like Sunil Gavaskar have taken notice of Riyan's impressive consistency, which was demonstrated by his third fifty of the campaign against GT. They think that national selectors are keeping a careful eye on his development.

After the game, Sangakkara spoke to the media and acknowledged that Riyan is headed in the right direction while praising his skill and hard ethic. He did, however, advise Riyan to keep his attention on helping RR succeed right now. Sangakkara's advice to Riyan is very clear: keep up the good work, keep performing, and opportunities will come to him naturally because of his diligence and dedication. Kumar Sangakkara said: 

Advertisement

“His potential is there for everyone to see. For him, it is about concentrating about Rajasthan and this season. Whatever happens will happen after that. You shouldn’t be too ahead of yourself in terms of looking things too ahead in the future. He is working very hard, batting really well. And if he continues to do that, good things will happen,” 

Also Read: '35 needed off 12': What happens next will blow your mind; THIS IS IPL

Riyan's recent performance against GT propelled him to the second position in the IPL Orange Cap standings this season. With 261 runs in 5 matches at an impressive average of 87 and strike-rate of 158.18, the 22-year-old has surpassed Samson as RR's top run-scorer. Building on his two previous IPL fifties, Riyan is emerging as a strong contender for India's T20 World Cup squad. RR will face PBKS on April 13.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

3 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

3 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

12 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

14 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

19 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

20 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

20 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

21 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

22 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

24 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

25 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

26 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

28 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

28 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

28 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

31 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo