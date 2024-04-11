×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

'35 needed off 12 balls...': What happens in GT vs RR IPL 2024 match is straight out of a film

The heroics began with the duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, who showcased their batting prowess to take the Gujarat Titans tantalizingly close to a win.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In what can only be described as a blockbuster finish straight out of a movie script, the Gujarat Titans pulled off a miraculous victory against the Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane encounter of the IPL 2024 season. Chasing a daunting target of 197, the Titans found themselves needing 35 runs off the final 12 deliveries when the magic unfolded.

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma? We're going to get him from Mumbai': LSG coach Justin Langer makes massive admission

The heroics began with the duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, who showcased their batting prowess to take the Gujarat Titans tantalizingly close to an improbable win. Rahul Tewatia's valiant effort came to an end on the penultimate delivery of the match, leaving Rashid Khan on strike with 2 runs needed off the last ball.

With the weight of the team's hopes on his shoulders, Rashid Khan rose to the occasion, smashing a boundary in style to seal a memorable victory for the Gujarat Titans, thus breaching the Rajasthan Royals' fortress in Jaipur and handing them their first defeat of the season.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan Royals had set the stage with a commanding total of 196/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of stellar performances from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Samson played a captain's knock, remaining unbeaten on 68 off just 38 deliveries, while Parag provided crucial momentum with a blistering 76 off 48 balls. Shimron Hetmyer's cameo of 13 off 5 balls further bolstered the Royals' total.

In response, the Gujarat Titans got off to a solid start before losing their first wicket in the 9th over, with Sai Sudharsan departing for a well-made 35 off 29 balls. Shubman Gill then took the reins of the innings, anchoring the chase with a brilliant 72 off 44 balls. However, his dismissal in the 16th over left the Titans reeling and in desperate need of a miracle.

Also Read: 'It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the T20 WC 11': Prasad's interesting take

Enter Rashid Khan, the Afghan sensation, who turned the match on its head with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, guiding the Gujarat Titans to a thrilling victory against all odds. The electrifying finish not only provided edge-of-the-seat entertainment but also showcased the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of T20 cricket, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of the game's captivating drama.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

