The Gujarat Titans erupted against the Chennai Super Kings at the world's largest cricket stadium. The Titans dominated the Super Kings' bowling lineup after Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan caused havoc at home the night before. The Titans scored over 200 runs, and despite CSK's attempts with the bat, they fell short of the objective. Sai Sudharsan was one of GT's shining stars as they led Gujarat to a convincing victory over Chennai. In the process, the batter achieved a historic IPL achievement, surpassing the Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

Sai Sudharsan achieves historic IPL feat during GT cs CSK clash, goes past Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai fans were disappointed by the Super Kings' performance as they were unable to defeat the Gujarat Titans.MS Dhoni's blitz cameo raised the heat for a bit, but it wasn't enough to help them attain their goal. Sai Sudharsan, a fantastic batter for GT, created history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 IPL runs in league history. Sai took advantage of the opportunity after replacing wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and defeated Sachin Tendulkar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma to win the victory. The 22-year-old tied Matthew Hayden's record by being the third-fastest player to accomplish the milestone.

Sai Sudharsan was able to reach the historic milestone in just 25 innings, while it took 31 innings for Tendulkar and Gaikwad. The GT star emerged as a trailblazer when he made his debut in the cash-rich cricket league.

Regarding the game, Shubman Gill hit 104 off 55 balls to help Gujarat reach 231 for 3, over 260 runs. He also formed a 210-run opening partnership with fellow centurion B Sai Sudharsan. Rahul Tewatia guided the team during CSK's batting innings as Shubman left the ground early due to what he later clarified to be cramping. The Titans' most recent victory has preserved their chances of making the playoffs, but they still have a difficult road ahead.