The Gujarat Titans were the ones who roared against the Chennai Super Kings at the World's Largest Cricket Stadium. The Titans were like a diesel locomotive that rammed through the Super Kings' bowling line-up after Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan wreaked havoc at home last night. The Titans posted a 200+ score on the board, and despite CSK's efforts with the bat, they fell wary of the target. Skipper Shubman will be an elated man after GT manages to remain in the playoff race, even though their chances are slim. But CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad feels the road will become tougher as they aim to keep their chances alive to defend the championship title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad feels CSK's path to playoffs will get tougher after latest loss to GT

The Chennai fans were let down by the Super Kings' performance after they failed to tame the Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni's blitz cameo turned up the heat for a while, but that was not enough for them to reach the target. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was dejected after the loss and believes the fielding led the team down. He also said that their upcoming competition will get stiffer after the loss as they want to keep themselves on the playoffs page.

"Fielding let us down a little bit, we gave away 10-15 runs. Execution-wise we were good but they played really well. Two batters were exceptional and it's hard to control runs around the park. Our next game is a day game in Chennai (the day after tomorrow), it's going to be tough against a tough team (Rajasthan Royals)," Gaikwad said

In Gujarat's 231 for 3, which was close to reaching 260 runs, Gill, who struck 104 off 55 balls, and co-centurion B Sai Sudharsan established a 210-run opening partnership. Rahul Tewatia led the side during the CSK pursuit, as Shubman exited the pitch early, but he later revealed that it was just cramps.

CSK subsequently got to the score of 196, while Gujarat's NRR decreased to -1.063. With a maximum likelihood of earning 14 points from their remaining 12 games, they have 10 points, which may not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.