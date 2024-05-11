Updated May 10th, 2024 at 23:34 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs
In match number 59 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the GT vs CSK match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 3 min read
11: 33 IST, May 10th 2024
CSK finish at 196/8 after 20 overs. Gujarat Titans won the match by 35 runs.
10: 57 IST, May 10th 2024
Mohit Sharma gets the wicket of Moeen Ali. He departs after scoring 56 runs. CSK-143/5 after 15 overs.
10: 47 IST, May 10th 2024
Daryl Mitchell has departed after playing a sublime innings. Now, the onus is on Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. CSK are 133/4 AFTER 13.4 OVERS.
10: 38 IST, May 10th 2024
Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell have brought CSK back in the game. Both have amassed over 100 runs together. CSK-119/3 after 12 overs.
9: 52 IST, May 10th 2024
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departs on a duck. CSK are 10/3 after 3 overs.
9: 40 IST, May 10th 2024
Ajinkya Rahane departs after scoring 1 run. CSK are 2/2 AFTER 1.1 overs.
9: 39 IST, May 10th 2024
Rachin Ravindra gets out after scoring just 1 run. David Miller inflicts the run out. CSK-2/1 after first over.
9: 24 IST, May 10th 2024
Powered by Shubman Gill's and Sai Sudarshan's incredible 210 run stand, Gujarat Titans have posted a total of 231 runs on board. CSK would need 232 runs to win the match.
9: 00 IST, May 10th 2024
Sai Sudarshan completes his ton as well. He also got there in 50 balls. gt-210/0 after 17.1 overs
8: 57 IST, May 10th 2024
Shubman Gill completes his century in 50 balls. GT-201/0 after 16.3 overs.
8: 43 IST, May 10th 2024
Sai Sudarshan is at 93 after 45 balls, and Shubman Gill is at 86 of 41 balls. GT-182/0 after 14.2 overs.
8: 21 IST, May 10th 2024
Gujarat Titans have crossed 100 runs in 10 overs and they are yet to lose a wicket. GT-107/0 after 10 overs.
8: 16 IST, May 10th 2024
Sai Sudarshan completes fifty in just 32 balls. GT-94/0 after 9 overs.
8: 02 IST, May 10th 2024
Gujarat Titans have amassed 58 runs in the powerplay overs. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan are seamlessly accumulating runs.
7: 39 IST, May 10th 2024
Shubman Gill has started on a positive note. After two overs, GT are 21/0.
7: 03 IST, May 10th 2024
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
6: 47 IST, May 10th 2024
The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match will live telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema app and website.
6: 45 IST, May 10th 2024
The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
6: 42 IST, May 10th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another IPL 2024 match-up. Today Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be at loggerheads. GT are languishing at the bottom, hence, they are at more dire situation. For CSK, one more victory could take them through. An intriguing battle is lined up let's see who gets the better of whom in this match. Stay at the space for live updates from the match.
Published May 10th, 2024 at 17:44 IST