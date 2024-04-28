Advertisement

In yet another action-bound IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, GT captain Shubman Gill and RCB's premier pacer Mohammad Siraj almost had a disastrous collision at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill was on the lookout for a quick single and Siraj inadvertently came in the way. Both the players had a rough contact and both went down to the ground.

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill collided on the field

The incident occurred during the second over of the Gujarat Titans' innings. It was the penultimate delivery of the over. Gill played it towards the mid-off region and called for a quick single. The ball was fielded by Virat Kohli, who was quick to collect and release the throw. Kohli had a shy at the non-striker's end but missed the stumps. His swift maneuver was enough to cause urgency on the field, which ensued a nasty clash between Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill. Fortunately, both men did not suffer any lasting impact.

Siraj unknowingly came in the way of Gill, who first averted a collision and dived to save his wicket. The replays showed that had the ball hit the stumps, Gill would have been short of his crease and might have made the long way back.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Gujarat Titans had a shaky start, losing Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. Gill also perished following the end of the powerplay. The returning Glenn Maxwell picked the wicket of Shubman Gill. He departed after contributing 16 runs. As per the latest score, GT are 59/2 after 8 overs. Sai Sudarshan is well set, batting at 30* and on the other end it is Shahrukh Khan, who has just come in.