Advertisement

Hardik Pandya returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium, not as the captain of Gujarat Titans but rather as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians this time. Pandya switched his franchise during the off-season and the reaction to the said move reverberated in Ahmedabad on Sunday, during the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match. Pandya received loud boos from the Gujarat Titans supporters.

Also Read | IPL 2024, GT vs MI Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Gujarat crowd welcomes Hardik Pandya with loud 'boos'

He might have led the team to the trophy in its inaugural season and missed defending the title by a whisker, but the Gujarat Titans crowd has seemingly forgotten the glory. The spectators are apparently not pleased with the way Hardik Pandya left the side.

Advertisement

In his debut match as the captain of Mumbai Indians, Pandya returned to the place which used to be his home for the previous two seasons, however, the same home did not like the sight of him in the opposition's outfit. Pandya received loud jeering at the toss. When he won the toss, the sound frequency from the audience saw an increase in the department of megahertz. The crowd further came into the picture when Pandya decided to bowl the first over. Take a listen to the noise the crowd made upon witnessing the visual of Hardik Pandya about to start the bowling.

Besides the “boos', the crowd hurled loud chants of ”Rohit, Rohit" during the toss. It should be noted that Rohit Sharma was ousted from the captaincy position in Mumbai Indians.





Advertisement



