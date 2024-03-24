×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Gujarat Titans crowd welcomes MI captain Hardik Pandya with loud 'boos', hurls 'Rohit, Rohit' chants

Gujarat Titans crowd welcomed their former captain, Hardik Pandya (Now the captain of Mumbai Indians, with loud boos. Watch what transpired during the toss.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium, not as the captain of Gujarat Titans but rather as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians this time. Pandya switched his franchise during the off-season and the reaction to the said move reverberated in Ahmedabad on Sunday, during the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match. Pandya received loud boos from the Gujarat Titans supporters.

Also Read | IPL 2024, GT vs MI Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Gujarat crowd welcomes Hardik Pandya with loud 'boos'

He might have led the team to the trophy in its inaugural season and missed defending the title by a whisker, but the Gujarat Titans crowd has seemingly forgotten the glory. The spectators are apparently not pleased with the way Hardik Pandya left the side.

Advertisement

In his debut match as the captain of Mumbai Indians, Pandya returned to the place which used to be his home for the previous two seasons, however, the same home did not like the sight of him in the opposition's outfit. Pandya received loud jeering at the toss. When he won the toss, the sound frequency from the audience saw an increase in the department of megahertz. The crowd further came into the picture when Pandya decided to bowl the first over. Take a listen to the noise the crowd made upon witnessing the visual of Hardik Pandya about to start the bowling.

Besides the “boos', the crowd hurled loud chants of ”Rohit, Rohit" during the toss. It should be noted that Rohit Sharma was ousted from the captaincy position in Mumbai Indians. 


 

Advertisement

 

 


 

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

2 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

7 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

10 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

10 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

12 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

14 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

17 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

28 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

35 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

37 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

39 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

40 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

42 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

43 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo