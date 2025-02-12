Gujarat Titans' Ownership Shake-up Confirmed, Torrent Group Acquires 67% Stake On Former IPL Title-Winning Franchise

The Gujarat Giants have new majority owners in place as healthcare, Energy and City Gas Distribution conglomerate, Torrent Group, have acquired a majority stake in the former IPL-title winning franchise. The announcement was made public by them on social media platform ‘X’ [Formerly Twitter].

“Two Titans unite for a winning partnership! Torrent Group acquires a majority stake in Gujarat Titans. Two Titans of Gujarat take guard for a new innings, setting the stage for a POWERPLAY like no other!” Torrent Group captioned on 'X'

"Torrent Group through its holding company Torrent Investments Private Limited (TIPL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of 67 per cent in the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans", the conglomerate said in a statement.