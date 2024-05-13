Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings' final home game will remain a rollercoaster ride for the faithful fans as they have witnessed MS Dhoni and his side for probably the last time in the IPL 2024 season. CSK capped off their home games with a grand win over the Rajasthan Royals and remain in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, the final match was a nightmare for Ravindra Jadeja as he dealt with a massive blow during the match-up after being dismissed in controversial fashion. The moment raised a lot of dispute as the fans and analysts pondered over the all-rounder's shock dismissal. Amid the turmoil, RR's Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, has opined over the scenario.

Kumar Sangakkara puts perspective over Ravindra Jadeja's controversial dismissal

During the 16th over of the CSK vs RR clash at Chepauk, Ravindra Jadeja hit a short-ball delivery from Avesh Khan and took the run, But while taking the second run, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad asked him to go back. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson got the ball and threw it over the other end, but it hit Jadeja in the back. Rajasthan Royals appealed for field obstruction, and the third umpire ruled the appeal against the all-rounder. Even though the Super Kings won the match by five wickets, the Chennai faithful were left irate with the decision. Even Jadeja was furious with the call and even argued with the umpires before eventually leaving the field.

When questioned about Jadeja's dismissal at the post-match press conference, RR's Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, said it is the way the system operates.

“The law says that if a batter changes his direction and gets in the way of the throw, it is considered an obstruction. The rule was changed for the same reason a few years back.

Jaldi wahan se hatna tha 🫨#TATAIPL #CSKvRR #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Op4HOISTdV — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

“Even if you are (running) in the middle, and if the ball hits your body, it’s considered out. Had he (Jadeja) run straight on the side where he stopped, it wouldn’t have been a problem at all,” Sangakkara said in the post-match media scrum.

Speaking of the match, the Chennai Super Kings secured a clinical win in a low-scoring affair at Chepauk against the Rajasthan Royals. The win puts them in the race for the playoffs. Bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande led the match in bowling as they limited the Royals to a score of 142/5, and Chennai chased it down.