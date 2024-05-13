Advertisement

Virat Kohli was ever-expressive in the field throughout the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match. When he was batting he had a friendly battle going with Ishant Sharma, who gave a sly nudge to his former captain after taking his wicket. However, the tables turned when Ishant Sharma came to bat later in the match. Virat Kohli welcomed the DC pacer the same way Ishant gave him a sendoff.

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma engage in an on-field banter

In a do-or-die match for both teams, RCB came up with the goods and humbled Delhi Capitals by a huge 45-run margin. Aside from the match action, it was Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, who stole the spotlight in the match. The two have shared a camaraderie since their domestic cricket days, and it is still visible even though many years have passed.

When Ishant Sharma was bowling, Virat Kohli was dominating him but the pacer eventually got his wicket. After dismissing him, Ishant could not help but celebrate enthusiastically, bringing a smile to Kohli's face.

But in this entertaining encounter it was Virat Kohli, who got the last laugh. As Delhi Capitals were down and out, Ishant Sharma made his way to the middle to finish the formality and as he arrived he received a one-of-a-kind reception from Virat Kohli.

The banter between Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli thoroughly entertained fans.