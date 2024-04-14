Advertisement

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had a harrowing encounter on Saturday that caused his flight to be diverted. As Iran launched missiles at Israel, Pietersen stated that his airplane had to make a detour and refuel. Pietersen shared a post on social media on Sunday, detailing the terrifying encounter. The incident appeared to happen before the England great was about to fly to Mumbai for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Kevin Pietersen details his horror encounter

"Well that's a first. Our plane last night had to go back and add another big load of fuel cos we had to reroute to avoid the missiles from Iran. MADNESS!!!! Anyway, in Mumbai and at Wankhede later. One of my favourite cricket grounds!," Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Indian Embassy's arrangements for Indian citizens

Amid the precarious situation between Israel and Iran, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Israel on Sunday to remain calm and follow local authorities' safety precautions. The embassy added that they are actively following the situation and in contact with Israeli authorities.

"In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities." the Indian embassy in Israel said in a statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy is also in touch with members of the Indian community to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

"Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it added.