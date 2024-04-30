Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma! Cricket World sends love to Hitman on his 37th anniversary

Advertisement

One of Cricket's brightest stars in Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 37th birthday on April 30, 2024. 'Hitman' as he is so often called is one of the most fearsome batters in international cricket having notched up over 10,000 ODI runs with an average of 49.12.

A fantastic and aggressive leader on the field who led India to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final by winning 10 games on the bounce before falling at the final hurdle. His captaincy accolades remain well known throughout, leading Mumbai Indians to record five IPL trophies.

For someone, who came in a young pup in 2007, in his 17 year journey in international cricket, Rohit Sharma has 48 centuries and three double hundreds in international cricket.

As, Rohit Sharma turns 37 the cricket World showered love to the ‘Hitman’ in style.

Gautam Gambhir wishes Hitman Happiness and Health

Indian Cricket legend Gautam Gambhir took to X to felicitate Rohit Sharma on his birthday with this post.

A very happy birthday @ImRo45. Wishing you health and happiness! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/dCqsPLcTlY — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir)

Yuvraj Singh wishes his best mate

Retired Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of Rohit Sharma's closest friends. The 2011 ICC World Cup player of the tournament post a fun video on X to wish Rohit Sharma his birthday.

Happy birthday brothaman! May happiness and success flow as effortlessly as the big hits from your bat! Loads of love ❤️🤗 @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/wSQjjuLGdb — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12)

IPL Teams wish Rohit Sharma in hilarious fashion

Several IPL teams took to twitter to wish Rohit Sharma his 37th birthday in hilarious fashion

Mumbai Indians shared a special video to commemorate Rohit Sharma's career.

Lucknow Super Giants turned an iconic Rohit Sharma moment from press conference into a hilarious birthday meme

Aaj poora India bolega 🇮🇳🤗 pic.twitter.com/GQ9vAjoo7Q — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL)

Delhi Capitals wished Rohit Sharma happy birthday by sharing his qoute on DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Happy Birthday, B𝐑𝐎 🎂



Hope you get a 🤙 from your favourite entertainer on your special day 😉 pic.twitter.com/WhHBomQOMW — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals)